Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 4.1% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Moody’s worth $33,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.46. 104,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,264. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $378.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.65 and a 200-day moving average of $337.51. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

