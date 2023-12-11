The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.25. 160,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.