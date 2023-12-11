905 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $207.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

