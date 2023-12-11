53,976 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Alibaba Group makes up 4.5% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,404,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.2 %

BABA stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

