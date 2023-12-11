Kensico Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kensico Capital Management Corp lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 183,300 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.4% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $84,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 9,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 530.4% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 36,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 91,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $541.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.81 and a 200 day moving average of $504.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

