III Capital Management Acquires Shares of 18,000 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.72. 2,754,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,379,161. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.