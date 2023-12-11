III Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

III Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 134.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.72. 385,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,664. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.74.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

