Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 159,836 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $17,223,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 220,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 99,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.0 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.10. 41,139,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,376,668. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.42, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

