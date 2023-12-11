PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.20

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.20 and last traded at $169.13, with a volume of 46593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.04. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,566 over the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,236,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after acquiring an additional 471,437 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 461,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

