Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 801,272 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801,272 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,520,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,355,324. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

