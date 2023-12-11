Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,000 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,000. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 1.1% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $80,252,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,003,000 after acquiring an additional 174,835 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $471.32. 56,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.36. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $474.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

