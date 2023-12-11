Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Invests $226,000 in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Incline Global Management LLC increased its stake in IAC by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 93,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 717,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,077,000 after acquiring an additional 72,574 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 128,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Jennifer C. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

IAC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 182,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,120. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

