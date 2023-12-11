Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.1% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Intel Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.11 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of -106.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

