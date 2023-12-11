Balentine LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.75, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

