Stephens Boosts Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $500.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

WSO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Get Watsco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.85. Watsco has a 12-month low of $243.38 and a 12-month high of $415.64. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Watsco by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.