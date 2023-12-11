B. Riley Cuts Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target to $16.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 206.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATNM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.60 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.15.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATNM

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

ATNM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 112,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,903. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.22. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.