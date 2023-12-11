AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Shares Gap Down to $30.03

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.03, but opened at $28.68. AllianceBernstein shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 214,899 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.98 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

