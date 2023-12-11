Nordstrom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 39,067 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 249% compared to the average daily volume of 11,191 call options.

Nordstrom Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE JWN traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,817. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 41,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Nordstrom

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.