TD Cowen Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $185.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.06.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.63. 193,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,934. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,428 shares of company stock valued at $275,244. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

