Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 63.1% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,274. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

