McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Trimmed by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of McKesson worth $45,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

MCK opened at $457.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $476.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $455.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.