Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 716 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $746.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $781.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $685.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

