Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $807,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $53.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $997.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,421. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $901.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $871.94. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,002.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 74.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

