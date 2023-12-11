Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,559,000 after buying an additional 279,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after acquiring an additional 216,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.65. 577,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

