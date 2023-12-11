Junto Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 708,449 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 708,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WH. HSBC began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 51,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,867. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

