Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 61,262 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,262 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.2 %

NLY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.43. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.