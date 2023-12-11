Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 76,198 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 385.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,198 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 350,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1,136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 105,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 96,563 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 866,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 328,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,496,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,452,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

