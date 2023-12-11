Investment Management Corp of Ontario Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.33. 531,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,488. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

