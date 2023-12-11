Investmark Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.4% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.35. 313,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,939. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $113.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

