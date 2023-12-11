Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $393.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

