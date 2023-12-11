Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 131,226 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,226 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 0.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $35,559,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 450,654.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 392,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 392,069 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,786,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 443,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 154,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.10 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,898,666. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.