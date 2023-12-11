Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,574 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,681,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,908,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $3,768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,681,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,908,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 852,297 shares of company stock valued at $190,251,010. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43. The company has a market capitalization of $244.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

