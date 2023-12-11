iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR remained flat at $53.33 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 172,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

