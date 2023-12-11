Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.1% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 384,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,472. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $273.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.91.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

