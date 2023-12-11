75,000 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Purchased by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. AppLovin makes up 0.3% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AppLovin by 109.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE APP traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $37.19. 142,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,403. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 124.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $19,809,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,078,178 shares in the company, valued at $379,104,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $19,809,148.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,078,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,104,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,157,619 shares of company stock worth $46,591,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

