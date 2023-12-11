Balentine LLC Acquires 1,213 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,199 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Adobe by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 40,418 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.46.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $610.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $570.35 and a 200 day moving average of $528.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

