Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 105,138 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,138 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $3,652,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 102,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $104.51 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

