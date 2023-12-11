The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,616 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,027.6% in the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 284,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,891,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after purchasing an additional 106,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $253.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

