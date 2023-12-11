Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,490 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,960. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.51.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

