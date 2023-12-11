SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.4% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $29,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $263,837,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $183.82. 2,145,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319,171. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day moving average is $180.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $165.10 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

