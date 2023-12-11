Ion Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,979,000. Okta makes up 1.7% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Okta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.58. 341,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,013. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,542 shares of company stock worth $2,001,505. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

