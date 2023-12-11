Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.22

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 31256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 179.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,436,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 444,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,194,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,354,000 after acquiring an additional 235,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after purchasing an additional 138,766 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

