Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Position Reduced by Invus Financial Advisors LLC

Invus Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,946,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up 18.1% of Invus Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Invus Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Coupang worth $33,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,005,613 shares of company stock worth $461,793,777. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.