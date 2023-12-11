ABCMETA (META) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $733,083.50 and $112.52 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00017207 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,776.71 or 1.00152325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010946 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009885 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003642 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000071 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $5.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.