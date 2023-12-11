Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.09

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.09 and last traded at $144.04, with a volume of 322955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

