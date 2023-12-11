Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.14. 248,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,087. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

