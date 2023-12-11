Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.59. The company had a trading volume of 173,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,602. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.02.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

