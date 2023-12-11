Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $956.02 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.18 or 0.00017207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $956.02 million and approximately $103.22 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005337 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,776.71 or 1.00152325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010946 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009885 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,193,795 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.24198405 USD and is down -6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 383 active market(s) with $140,220,116.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

