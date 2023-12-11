Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $64.52. 125,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $66.13.
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
