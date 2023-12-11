Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,542. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

